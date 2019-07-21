Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan to be sworn in on July 24

Published: 21st July 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary L V Subramanyam, General Administration Principal Secretary R P Sisodia and DGP Gautam Sawang at the temporary Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada where they inspected the ongoing works on Saturday.

Chief Secretary L V Subramanyam, General Administration Principal Secretary R P Sisodia and DGP Gautam Sawang at the temporary Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada where they inspected the ongoing works on Saturday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is taking enough care to provide the best possible facilities and foolproof security for newly-appointed Governor of State Biswabhushan Harichandan.

Chief Secretary L V Subramanyam, Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang and other officials visited the temporary Raj Bhavan and inspected the ongoing works there on Saturday.
After the inspection, Subramanyam suggested a few changes in terms of security and facilities for the governor Biswabhushan Harichandan.

Addressing the media, Subramanyam said arrangements for welcoming the new Governor at the former Chief Minister’s Camp office-turned-temporary Raj Bhavan are being taken on a war footing. All works will be completed by Monday evening.

The Governor would be welcomed by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Later, the Governor would receive the guard of honour from three wings of the Armed Forces - Army, Navy and Air Force.  
The Chief Secretary also said a meeting was convened on security arrangements and allotment of security personnel for the Raj Bhavan. 

DGP Gautam Sawang personally inspected entry points for the Raj Bhavan and suggested changes to the officials concerned.

According to officials, the new Governor will assume office on July 24 around 11 a.m. The Acting Chief Justice of AP High Court will conduct the swearing-in ceremony. 

A day before taking charge, Harichandan will visit Tirumala to seek the blessings of  Lord Venkateswara. He will also have the darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga temple atop the Indrakeeladri. 

“On July 24 evening, a high tea will be hosted for the guests attending the ceremony. Officials working in Telangana reached the city and Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena will allot their duties,” the Chief Secretary added.

