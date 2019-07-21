Andhra Pradesh spinning mill owners submit memo to Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A team of Andhra Pradesh Spinning Mills Association (APSMA), led by Narasaraopet MP Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu, met Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Z Irani in New Delhi on Saturday and submitted a representation demanding solution to their problems.

MP Srikrishnadevarayalu said that the Textiles department had stopped payment of Rs 500 crore to managements of spinning mills for the past few years and urged the Union minister to clear their dues to help them overcome the burden of running mills in the State.

He said that the spinning mills were facing difficulties from the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) so he asked the minister to resolve their issues with immediate effect.

He said that the government should enhance incentives to the spinning mills managements, who were importing yarn from foreign countries. Millers were facing difficulties while importing yarn from other countries, he said and requested the Union minister to take measures to solve their their problems.

The Union Minister promised to resolve their problems within a stipulated time-frame.

APSMA Chairman L Raghurami Reddy, Honorary Chairman D Prasad, Vice-Chairman E Buchaiah, Executive Member G Ramalingeswara Rao, Sub-Committee Member B Venkata Reddy and others met the minister in New Delhi.