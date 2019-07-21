Home States Andhra Pradesh

Moderate to heavy rain forecast in Coastal Andhra Pradesh

According to the IMD, the upper air cyclonic circulation over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, north Andhra Pradesh.

Nirmala Convent Road in Vijayawada inundated after rain lashed the city on Saturday.

Nirmala Convent Road in Vijayawada inundated after rain lashed the city on Saturday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema in the next three days. The State witnessed moderate rain on Saturday as monsoon winds are active.

Krishna district recorded a rainfall of 64.5 cm from Friday night to Saturday evening, the average being 2 cm. The highest rainfall of 10.5 cm was recorded in Koduru mandal. The district will receive moderate rain with thunderstorm activity in the next two days. Tiruvur, Avanigadda, Nagayalanka and Kruthivennu received heavy rain of 5 to 10 cm.

Low-lying areas in Vijayawada were inundated. Trees uprooted by high-speed winds in the city fell on the roads, resulting in traffic snarls. In Rotary Nagar, Jakkampudi and several other low-lying areas, rainwater entered the houses.

As many as 41 out of the total 56 mandals in Prakasam district recorded an average rainfall of 3-4 cm. While the district recorded an average rainfall of 89.7 mm this Kharif season, it received only 29.1 mm rainfall in the first half of July. About 15 mandals received heavy rainfall while 20 others witnessed moderate rain and the remaining mandals light showers. Kandukur, Kondepi, Kanigiri, Markapur, Ongole, SN Padu and Addanki witnessed copious rain in the last two days. Local streams and rivulets overflowed with flood waters from rain catchment areas. Paleru, Parchuru stream and Gundla Brahmeswaram stream are in spate. On Saturday, as per official information, the district recorded an average rainfall of 22 mm.

Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Vinukonda, Narasaraopet, Mangalagiri and Gurazala Assembly segments received rainfall in the wee hours of Saturday. As many as 45 out of the total 57 mandals in Guntur district received moderate to heavy rainfall. The highest rainfall of 180.9 mm was recorded in Karlapalem mandal, Guntur received 49.8 mm, Bapatla 37.4 mm, Repalle 160.8 mm, Nizampatnam 76.6 mm. 

As much as 738.8 mm rainfall was registered in Srikakulam district at an average of 19.4 mm in each mandal on Saturday. Except in Palasa and Ichchapuram mandals, it rained in almost all mandals of the district. Veeraghattam mandal recorded 84.2 mm, the highest in any area so far this year in the district. Amadalavalasa registered 45.6 mm rainfall followed by Seetampeta which recorded 42.8 mm, Etcherla 38mm and G Sigadam 30.2 mm rainfall. 

According to the IMD, the upper air cyclonic circulation over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea-level tilting southwestwards now lies over south Chhattisgarh.

