Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam police blame it on clerical error, deny bias towards any religion

On July 4, Commissioner of Police RK Meena had issued a circular asking all SHOs to take measures to prevent physical attacks on churches and Christians.

Published: 21st July 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam police on Saturday said that the circular issued by the commissioner of police a few days ago was intended to provide protection to all religious places, not churches alone.

The police clarified that there was a ‘clerical error’ in the memo and the same was rectified immediately. A revised one was issued the same day and circulated among the officials concerned.

It may be recalled that on July 4, Commissioner of Police RK Meena had issued a circular asking all station house officers (SHOs) to take measures to prevent physical attacks on churches and Christians in the jurisdiction of the commissionerate. The circular drew criticism from various sections for allegedly singling out people and places of worship of one particular community for protection. The Dharmik Cell of the BJP even threatened to launch an agitation if the circular was not withdrawn.

At a press meet on Saturday, DCPs of Zone I and Zone II, Ranga Reddy and Uday Bhaskar respectively, said that the circular issued by the city police commissioner on measures to be taken for protection of places of worship, had a few clerical errors. Ranga Reddy reiterated that the circular was aimed at providing protection to all religious places, not just churches alone.

They said in the wake of terror attacks on churches in Sri Lanka, a citizen, Daniel, had approached Chief  Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the weekly Spandana programme, seeking protection to religious places.

The CM issued orders to the Police Commissioner to take measures to protect religious places, he clarified.

“The memo which had clerical errors was issued on July 4 to ACPs without proper checking. But, the same day, we had released a revised memo and sent the same to all sub-divisional officers. Unfortunately, the memo with errors was leaked by someone and it was circulated on the social media,’’ Uday Bhaskar said. 

Ranga Reddy said police force was secular and impartial. Police will provide security at churches during Christmas, at mosques during Ramzan and at temples during Hindu festivals,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Visakhapatnam police Andhra Pradesh
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp