Prepare plan to reduce traffic congestion: Min

By Express News Service

MACHILIPATNAM: Come up with a plan to ease traffic congestion at Machilipatnam, said Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah while addressing a meeting attended by Police, Revenue, R&B, Electricity, APSRTC and Municipal Administration department officials at the District Superintendent’s office here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkataramaiah directed the police and R&B officials to set up caution boards and rumble strips on the National Highway stretch between Vijayawada and Machilipatnam, especially near the accident prone zones. With incidents of traffic congestion being reported near Koneru Centre due to lack of parking facility, he instructed the revenue and municipal officials to identify a suitable land for creating a paid parking centre there. He opined that police officials should coordinate with concerned departments in streamlining the traffic across the town during peak hours.

Krishna District Superintendent of Police M Ravindra Babu informed the minister about the traffic snarls near major junctions and steps to be taken for reducing them. Additional Superintendent of Police M Satthi Babu, Municipal Commissioner S Siva Rama Krishna and others were present.