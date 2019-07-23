Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra's pregnant women hostels prove boon for tribal women

Intensive care will be provided to the pregnant women round-the- clock in the PWHs, Parvatipuram deputy DM&HO Dr M Ravi Kumar Reddy said.

Published: 23rd July 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant women performing exercise at pregnant women hostel in Saluru Vizianagaram

Pregnant women performing exercise at pregnant women hostel in Saluru Vizianagaram (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Taking note of deliveries occurring on way to hospitals besides a few fatal ones reported from Agency in the district, Parvatipuram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) has set up pregnant women hostels (PWHs) in Saluru and Gumma Laxmipuram mandals. 

It may be noted around eight maternal deaths occurred from April to July last year prior to the establishment of PWHs. Since they have been set up, only one maternal death has occurred so far. The woman died of cardiomyopathy, which has no treatment. 

To ensure safe deliveries in the tribal region and to reduce maternal and infant deaths, Parvatipuram ITDA led by the then Project Officer Dr Laxmisha had set up hostels for pregnant women. Pregnant women will be shifted to the hostels from the hilly areas and other remote Agency hamlets two months before the date of delivery. Then Saluru hostel was set up in September and GL Puram hostel in November last year. About 200 women from GL Puram hostel and 187 from Saluru hostel have successful deliveries so far. 

Intensive care will be provided to the pregnant women round-the-clock in the PWHs, Parvatipuram deputy DM&HO Dr M Ravi Kumar Reddy said. Speaking to TNIE, he said exercise, yoga, meditation, nutritional food and entertainment will be provided to the hostel inmates. He said staff nurses and ANMs will watch the physical and psychological condition of the pregnant women and coordinate with gynaecologists and other medical experts. Qualified MBBS doctors were deployed in each hostel for regular checkup of the inmates. Postnatal care education will be provided to pregnant women. Doctors will inform them how to take care of newborn babies through video films. 

Once the pregnant women experience mild labour pain, they will be shifted to Community Health Centres (CHCs) for deliveries, Dr Reddy said. He also said that after deliveries they would be shifted back to their houses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parvatipuram Integrated Tribal Development Agency ITDA VIZIANAGARAM pregnant women hostels
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp