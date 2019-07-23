Muslims in Andhra Pradesh move ‘Spandana’ for mosque land

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Representatives of the AP Muslim Personal Law Board on Monday lodged a complaint with Ibrahimpatnam tahsildar during the Spandana programme against the management of Dr Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) authorities for demolishing the 400-year-old Khaja Masjid at Kondapalli.

The move came a day after the representatives staged a protest at Kondapalli objecting the construction of a coal handling plant for the new unit (Stage 5) in the land belonging to the masjid. “Our fight with NTTPS is to take our land back and reconstruct the masjid in the same place. If our grievance is not redressed, we will take the issue to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said Khaleel Ahmad Razvi.