11th century AD inscription found in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Freelance archaeologist and KBN College Assistant Professor Varanasi Rahul found an inscription dating back to 11th century AD on the premises of Chodeswara Temple at Nidubrolu village under Ponnuru Mandal in Guntur district. The inscription was carved on a pillar which was now planted in front of the Chowdeswara temple.As per the inscription, in Salivahana Saka 1054 during the rule of Velanati Gonka, one of his ‘dandanayakas’ constructed a temple for Lord Shiva at Cherukupalli and named it as Gonkeswara.