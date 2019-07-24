Boy drowns in irrigation canal in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a tragic incident, a 20-month-old boy drowned after he accidentally fell into an irrigation canal at Gudivada on Tuesday.

According to the Gudivada rural police, the deceased boy was identified as the son of a daily-wage labourer Ch Nagaraju. The incident took place around 11 a.m. The boy was last seen playing outside his house near the irrigation canal.

When the parents found that the boy was missing, they examined the surroundings and found his body floating in the canal a little distance away from their house. Upon receiving information, expert swimmers rushed to the spot and fished out the body. The Gudivada police registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC (death due to drowning).