Masked men kidnap 4-year-old from home

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A four-year-old boy, Jasith, was kidnapped by two unidentified men from his home in Mandapeta of East Godavari district on Monday night. The boy’s parents are bank employees and had come to the town after being transferred from Srikakulam.

According to the police, Jasith was returning home at Vijayalakshminagar with his grandmother Parvathi around 7 am and there was no power supply in the area at the time. As they were climbing the stairs, the two masked men barged in, assaulted Parvathi and fled on their motorcycle. Hearing Parvathi’s cries for help, locals chased the kidnappers till Alamuru Road. However, the duo were successful in making their escape good by taking advantage of the busy traffic and darkness.

On receiving information, the police alerted all the police stations in the district and set up checkpoints. CCTV footage of the past one week is also being verified. Suspecting involvement of persons known to the boy’s parents in the incident, seven teams have been formed. So far, no call for ransom was received by the parents, SP Adnan Nayeem Ashmi said. “Based on vital clues gathered during the investigation, the boy will be brought home safely,” he added.