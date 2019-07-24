YSRC’s intolerance to the fore, says Naidu  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was cheating the women belonging to BC, SC, ST and minority communities, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said that after promising to give Rs 3,000 as monthly pension to women aged over 45 years in the said sections, the former reneged from the same by saying that the government will extend financial benefit to the tune of Rs 75,000 in five years.

“Jagan publicised the scheme in his speeches across the State and also gave interviews promising to give Rs 3,000 pension to women of BC, SC, ST and minority sections. Going by the promise, the government should give Rs 1.8 lakh to every beneficiary in five years, but the statement of Chief Minister to give Rs 75,000 is nothing but cheating each beneficiary to the tune of Rs 1.05 lakh,’’ Naidu alleged.

Speaking to media persons at Mangalagiri on Tuesday, he said that the TDP members were suspended from the House for confronting the government over the same. Despite remaining at his seat, K Atchannaidu was suspended and Butchaiah Chowdary was suspended for appealing to the chair to allow the party leaders to speak on the subject by just entering into the well. Rama Naidu was also requesting the Chair to give chance to the TDP to speak on public problems, Naidu alleged and observed that it is all showing the intolerance of the YSRC.

“Three leaders were suspended to demoralise the party. When I raised to ask about the injustice, Jagan and Finance Minister interrupted me. The Speaker did not give a chance to register our protest despite our repeated requests,” he said.