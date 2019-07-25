Police release CCTV footage of Mandapeta boy’s kidnapper

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Mandapeta police in East Godavari, who were still clueless about the whereabouts of four-year-old Jashith and the motive of his captors, released a CCTV footage of one of the suspected kidnappers on Wednesday.

The boy was kidnapped on Monday night just when he was entering his house along with his grandmother. What made the things complicated for the police was the silence of the kidnappers as there was no call from them for ransom.

Superintendent of Police (SP Nayeem Asmi), who arrived in Mandapeta to personally monitor the investigation into the boy’s kidnapping, told media persons that police were looking at all angles of the case and leaving no stone unturned to rescue Jashit.

“We are not taking any chances. Police spoke to the parents and grandmother of the boy and other relatives to ascertain the possible reasons behind his kidnapping. Seven police teams are on the job of tracing the boy.”

Asked if the boy’s father, Venkataramana, had any enemies, the SP said he had a clean record and even helped his bank recover huge loans.

Nayeem added since there was no ransom call from the kidnappers, police were also looking into any financial disputes involving the boy’s mother, father and relatives, that could have been the possible motive for the abduction.

Both his parents are assistant managers in public sector banks in the town.