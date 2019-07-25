YSRCP government suppressing voice of opposition alleges TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Targeting the YSRC government on the conduct of the ongoing session of the AP Legislative Assembly, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has said they are not getting mike even to express their protest in the House.

“The Speaker is not in a position to look at our side. After failing to get mike to express our resentment on the floor of the House, I was forced to stage a walkout from the Assembly after saying a Namaskar,’’ he said.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Naidu alleged that the YSRC was suppressing the voice of opposition. “The YSRC government had offered to give enough time to the Opposition to speak in the House. But, they are not giving mike for expressing our protest,” he said.