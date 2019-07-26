Good response to membership drive of BJP in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State unit of BJP has managed to enrol over eight lakh members as part of its nation-wide membership drive — Sangathan Parv 2019 — launched on July 6.



The saffron party, which has already crossed its target of 20 per cent increment to the existing members, has set its eyes on enrolling 12 lakh new faces before the initiative ends on August 11. “Till July 19, we were able to get 7.5 lakh new members.



We had about 30 lakh members, of which a few left before the elections, and targeted a minimum increment of 20 per cent membership. But, it was surpassed just within 10 days of the launch of the drive.



Our total target is 20 lakh new members,” a party member noted.



Sources said that each member, who holds an executive position, was given a target to enrol at least 25 members.