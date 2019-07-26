IIT Tirupati campus by December 2020

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said that the Centre is fully attentive to the fund requirements for setting up new educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh. He was replying to a question raised by YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha.



During Question Hour on Thursday, Vijayasai sought to know the reasons for lack of attention on the part of the Centre to release funds for central institutions in Andhra Pradesh.



He also wanted to know when the institutions would become operational. The minister in a written reply said IIT Tirupati was allocated Rs 1,074 crore, of which Rs 525 crore was sanctioned and Rs 478.36 crore was released.



Till date Rs 332.53 crore was spent. NIT Tadepalligudem was sanctioned Rs 410.05 crore and Rs 248.65 crore was released. Of this Rs 184.65 crore was spent. IIITDM - Kurnool was sanctioned Rs 159.30 crore of which Rs 43.46 crore was released and Rs 30.25 crore spent.



Similarly, IIM-Visakhapatnam was sanctioned Rs 594.32 crore and Rs 110.87 crore released.



So far Rs 88.62 crore was spent. IISER in Tirupati was sanctioned Rs 525 crore of which Rs 140.09 crore was released and the entire amount was spent.



For Central University Anantapur, a provision of Rs 450 core (first phase expenditure) was approved by the Union government during 2018-19 and a token allocation of Rs 10 crore was sanctioned.



Of this, Rs 8 crore was released and Rs 2.46 crore spent so far.

The minister explained that permanent campus of IIT Tirupati (phase-A) would be completed by March 2020, NIT Tadepalligudem by December 2020, IIITDM Kurnool by July 2018 (already shifted), IIM Visakhapatnam by June 2021, IISER Tirupati by December 2021.



Work on Central and Tribal universities is yet to start.