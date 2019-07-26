Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nitin Gadkari rules out special tax incentives to Andhra Pradesh 

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said it is not possible to give any special tax incentives or GST concession to a particular state.

Published: 26th July 2019 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for MSME Nitin Gadkari made it clear that provision of special tax incentives or any special GST concession to Andhra Pradesh is not possible, while replying to a question raised by YSRC MP YS Avinash Reddy in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.  

Avinash Reddy said Andhra Pradesh has been suffering due to lack of industrial growth post bifurcation and there is severe unemployment problem in the state.

Pointing out that even the promised Special Category status was not given to Andhra Pradesh, he asked Nitin Gadkari if his ministry will provide special incentives to Andhra Pradesh such as tax exemption and provision of subsidy to MSMEs that are being set up in the State to promote industrial growth and address the unemployment problem.

The MP also wanted to know the status of the 23 proposals for the cluster development programme submitted to the ministry.

The Union Minister said it is not possible to give any special tax incentives or GST concession to a particular state. “As there is a GST Council with finance ministers from all States, even provision of a concession in the Goods and Services Tax to Andhra Pradesh is not possible,” he explained.

However, Gadkari said the Centre will extend all cooperation to Andhra Pradesh for the growth of employment and its economic development by considering the proposals from the State with regard to various clusters and other new projects.

Stating that the Centre is prioritising the MSME cluster development and even contemplating easing restrictions, Gadkari said a proposal has been made to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the expansion of medical devices cluster, which is doing well. 

“Now, medical devices worth Rs 50,000 crore are being imported. The cost of imported MRI equipment is Rs 4.5 crore and the same can be manufactured in India at Rs 98 lakh.

For encouraging manufacture of medical devices, including stents and knee Andhra Pradeshs, we have forwarded a proposal to the Andhra Pradesh CM.

VisakhAndhra Pradeshatnam cluster will be the main one and it will be linked to 5-6 clusters proposed in other States. It will create more business for the Andhra Pradesh cluster, besides generating employment,” Gadkari said.

When Avinash Reddy asked the Union Minister to consider extension of the 2 per cent interest subvention for MSMEs announced by the Prime Minister to the units which have taken credit from the Andhra Pradesh State Finance Corporation, he promised to look into the proposal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Government Nitin Gadkari Andhra Pradesh CM
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp