One held, 33 red logs worth Rs 27 lakh seized by Andhra police

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Police arrested a red sanders smuggler and seized 33 logs worth Rs 27 lakh from two places. Addressing the media in Proddatur PS on Thursday, DSP L Sudhakar said acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted vehicle checks at Proddatur-Maduru Road.



Police noticed a Scorpio going at a high speed and stopped it. On sighting the police, a few smugglers fled the spot.



Police managed to arrest smuggler S Mohammad Yasin and seized 10 red sanders logs while they were being transported in the vehicle.