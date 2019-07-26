Woman delivers baby in auto in Andhra's Kurnool district

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Patients continued to face hardships with the strike by 108 ambulance staff entering the third day on Thursday. Pregnant women, heart patients and accident victims are the worst sufferers. On Thursday, a woman delivered a baby in an auto on the way to the hospital at Yemmiganur.

According to sources, Sirisha, a resident of Karumanchi in Aspari mandal, developed labour pains on Thursday morning. Her family members immediately rang up the 108 ambulance services to take the woman to the hospital at Yemmiganur.



But the ambulance staff told them that they are on strike as the government has not yet responded to their demands, such as pending salaries. With no other go, parents of Sirisha hired an auto to reach the Yemmiganur government hospital.



However, Sirisha delivered a baby in the auto on the way to hospital. Later, she was admitted to the Yemmiganur government hospital.