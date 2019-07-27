20th Vijay Diwas celebrated by Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology students

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Students of the Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT) commemorated the 20th Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday. Tributes were paid to martyrs who had laid down their lives to save the country.

The VVIT Chairman said that a befitting reply had been given by Indian Army to the Pakistan Army in the Kargil War in 1999. The Kargil operation had played a key role in the victory.

Students of the college felicitated retired army personnel who had participated in the Kargil War. NCC cadets of the college took part in a parade on the occasion.

VVIT Principal Dr Y Mallikarjuna Reddy, NCC coordinators Dr Srivani and Beeban Basha participated in the programme. Ex-servicemen took out a rally in Bapatla.