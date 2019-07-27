Andhra Pradesh Eamcet counselling to resume sans fee hike

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Eamcet counselling will resume on July 27. The candidates from rank 1 to 35,000, who have completed their certificate verification, can exercise web options from 6 am on Saturday.

The counselling got delayed due to the controversy over the enhancement of annual fee and fee reimbursement. Though the college managements have refused to continue with the existing fee (Rs 35,000 per year), they finally agreed to continue with the same. The State government also assured reimbursement of the full fee of all the eligible candidates.

This year, the Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (AFRC) has permitted colleges to enhance the fee by around 10 per cent. The last time AFRC enhanced the fee was in 2016 and it was valid till 2019. So the college managements demanded implementation of the enhanced fee, but the State government refused to accept it.