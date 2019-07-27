Andhra Pradesh police launch Cyber Mithra wing too tackle crimes against women, kids

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In yet another initiative to ensure the safety of women and children in the wake of rise in cybercrime, the Andhra Pradesh police have launched an exclusive Cyber Mithra wing. As part of Cyber Mithra, the police have set up two helplines with toll-free numbers 112 and 181 and created a Facebook page ‘AP Police Women Safety Cyber Space’. Through the toll-free numbers or Facebook, victims of cybercrime can lodge their complaints.

Explaining the Cyber Mithra initiative at a conference on ‘Women’s Safety in Cyber Space’ organised at the Secretariat on Friday, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang said separate staff will be available round-the-clock and help the complainant in lodging his complaint. “Absolute confidentiality will be maintained and the victim can also get assistance and counselling,” the DGP said.

Sawang said the majority of the victims of cybercrime do not know where to go, how to complain and whom to approach. “With no help coming and fear of losing name in society, many women are compromising and ending up being victims. Women should not feel helpless in our State. The police department is taking several initiatives to reach out to people and ensure the safety of vulnerable sections,” the DGP added.

As part of outreach programmes under Cyber Mithra, workshops will be conducted across the State for women employees and students. Hackathons on ethical hacking and other cyber-related programmes and hashtag campaigns through social media will be conducted. Kala Jathas and flash mobs and awareness rallies will also be organised to promote awareness among women and students.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said emerging trends in technology and social media are becoming a platform for most of the cyber crimes. She reiterated that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is committed to ensuring the safety of vulnerable sections. Women and children using social media and the internet are soft targets for cybercriminals. The cyberattacks include stalking, defamation, morphing and mobile phone hacking. In most cases, cybercriminals are hacking phones of users with the help of mobile spy applications. Once the hacker gains access to the mobile phone, he will save all the data and indulge in extortion by threatening the victim.

“While some women are getting the issue resolved by fulfilling the demands of criminals, several are resorting to suicide unable to bear the termination. There is a need for the people to take all precautions while using electronic gadgets like smartphones,” the Home Minister said. Sucharitha along with other women MLAs released a booklet on safety brought out by eSF Labs.

Get in touch

112 a 181 Toll-free numbers

9121211100 WhatsApp number

AP Police Women Safety Cyber Space Facebook page