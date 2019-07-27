Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in 

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A debt-ridden farmer committed suicide by hanging himself to a ceiling in an abandoned house at Boditippanapadu in Peddamudiyam Mandal in the early hours of Friday. The deceased was identified as D Ramachandrudu (41). According to his wife Ramalakshamma, Ramachandrudu cultivated groundnut crop in his four acres of land by borrowing Rs 5 lakh.

Unable to bear the pressure mounted by the money lenders, he hung himself in an abandoned house at Boditippanapadu. Police have registered a case.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:040-66202000