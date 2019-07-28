Home States Andhra Pradesh

Commission will end irregularities in school education, says Andhra Pradesh government

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has said the proposed AP State Education Commission will end all irregularities in school education and regularise the school fee. 

Adimulapu Suresh (Yerragondapalem) (Twitter Photo)

By Express News Service

Speaking to newsmen here on Saturday, Suresh said two Bills  — AP Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Bill and AP School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Bill — introduced in the State Assembly on Friday, will be discussed on Monday.

“Once those two Acts come into force, they will bring revolutionary reforms in school and higher education. Both the commissions will be headed by retired High Court judges. It will bring in transparency and at the same time provide opportunity to all for pursuing higher education,” he said. 

Asked about the schools being issued notices and closed for not renewing their recognition, the minister said such incidents have happened in Krishna and Anantapur districts.  

Suresh said the Commission to be appointed shortly would not only regulate fee structure of all schools and colleges, but also deal with problems being faced by parents and teachers. With regard to vacant teacher posts, he assured that they would be filled at the earliest. 

RTGS help for Navaratnalu schemes   

Senior IPS officer N Balasubramanyam assumed office as the chief executive officer of Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) at the Interim Government Complex on Saturday.

He said that the RTGS would extend technical support for the effective implementation of ‘Navaratnalu’ schemes of the State government.

Thanking Jagan for giving him the opportunity, he said that steps would be taken to deliver better services through RTGS. 

