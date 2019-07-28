Indigenous Landing Craft Utility ship to be commissioned on July 28

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The sixth of eight indigenously built Landing Craft Utility (LCU) MK IV class ships ‘LCU L56’ will be commissioned into the Indian Navy by ENC Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain here on Monday.

LCU L56 is an amphibious ship with its primary role being transportation, deployment and recovery of main battle tanks, armoured vehicles, troops and equipment from ship to shore and vice-versa.



Indigenously designed and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE), Kolkata, the ship’s commissioning portrays the growing capability of the Indian Navy, GRSE as well as the nation in becoming self-reliant through indigenisation, thus, accentuating the country’s national objective of ‘Make in India’.

With a displacement of 900 tonnes, the ship measures 62 metres in length and is fitted with two MTU diesel engines, which provides a sustainable speed of more than 15 knots.



The ship is equipped with the state-of-the-art equipment and is armed with two 30mm CRN-91 guns, manufactured by Ordinance factory at Medak.

The ship is manned by a team comprising four officers and 56 sailors and is capable of carrying 150 troops.

Upon commissioning, the LCU L56 MKIV class ambhibious ship would become an integral part of the Port Blair flotilla under the Naval Component Commander in Andaman and Nicobar Command and will be deployed for multi-role activities such as beaching operations, search and rescue (SAR), disaster relief operations, coastal patrol and surveillance operations along the Andaman and Nicobar Group of Islands.