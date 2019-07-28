Now, NTRUHS to fine candidates who block medical seats in state colleges 

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) has proposed to impose fines on the undergraduate applicants who choose to forfeit their chance of admissions in medical colleges after the final phase of counselling.

When the proposal comes into effect, such candidates will have to pay 10 per cent of the total fee to the colleges concerned.

In previous academic years, 50-70 seats in B and C categories remained vacant after the last round of counselling as the applicants chose to wait for seats under Central pool or in AIIMS and colleges abroad.

The move to impose fines was taken after medical colleges, both government and private, requested the university officials to bring in stricter rules so as to avoid seats from getting blocked.

As such, NTRUHS has planned to impose guidelines, similar to that of postgraduate admissions where a candidate, who fails to join a college after the last phase of counselling, needs to pay `3 lakh to the university or the college concerned.

Currently, the fee for a A category (convenor quota) seat is Rs 12,155 per annum, Rs 13,37,057 for a B category (management quota) seat and Rs 29 lakh - Rs 40 lakh for a C category ( NRI quota) seat.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr S Appala Naidu, NTRUHS Registrar, said: “We are pretty sure that the issue will be brought under control when the new policy comes into effect. A similar rule for NEET PG admissions has brought down the blocking of seats to a great extent.

"After the final round of counselling, candidates who do not report for admissions in colleges they are selected for, will not be permitted even for the mop-up counselling. The notification concerning this will be out soon.”

The university is expected to release a notification in this regard ahead of the final phase of counselling.