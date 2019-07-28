Home States Andhra Pradesh

State government to hold mega meet on August  9 to promote Andhra Pradesh as attractive investment destination

The decision came in the wake of widespread criticism over the legislation mandating 75 per cent of jobs for locals in industries in AP. 

Published: 28th July 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a surprise move, the state government on Saturday announced that it will hold a mega conference here on August 9 with ambassadors and consul generals from at least 30 to 40 countries to promote Andhra Pradesh as an attractive investment destination.

The decision came in the wake of widespread criticism over the legislation mandating 75 per cent of jobs for locals in industries in AP. 

In an official release on Saturday, the government said that the conference will be organised in coordination with the External Affairs Ministry. The conference will kick-off with an interaction between Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the diplomats.

He will also hold one-to-one discussions with them and explain his government’s policies to attract investments. He will impress upon them the rationale behind the recent decisions taken by the YSRC government.

The government is of the view that for a state to develop industrially factors such as law and order, transparency, quality power at lower tariff, corruption-free governance and availability of skilled manpower are essential.

“The government has initiated measures to create large-scale employment opportunities by promoting industries in the state. The Chief Minister has generated more than 4.01 lakh government jobs in the form of volunteers in the village and ward Secretariats. The government is also filling pending vacancies in various departments.

"The decision to reserve 75 per cent of jobs to locals in industries will improve employment prospects for youth in the State. On the other hand, the government has set the stage for the establishment of industries by attracting more investments,” the release said.

Kia car launch on August 8 The South Korea-based Kia Motors is getting ready to launch its new car from its plant at Penukonda in Anantapur district on August 8.

Kia Motors has invited Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the launch of the new car. Kia Motors president and CEO Han-woo-Park wrote to Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 13, recalling his association with former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh investment destination
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp