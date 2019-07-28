State government to hold mega meet on August  9 to promote Andhra Pradesh as attractive investment destination

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a surprise move, the state government on Saturday announced that it will hold a mega conference here on August 9 with ambassadors and consul generals from at least 30 to 40 countries to promote Andhra Pradesh as an attractive investment destination.

The decision came in the wake of widespread criticism over the legislation mandating 75 per cent of jobs for locals in industries in AP.

In an official release on Saturday, the government said that the conference will be organised in coordination with the External Affairs Ministry. The conference will kick-off with an interaction between Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the diplomats.

He will also hold one-to-one discussions with them and explain his government’s policies to attract investments. He will impress upon them the rationale behind the recent decisions taken by the YSRC government.

The government is of the view that for a state to develop industrially factors such as law and order, transparency, quality power at lower tariff, corruption-free governance and availability of skilled manpower are essential.

“The government has initiated measures to create large-scale employment opportunities by promoting industries in the state. The Chief Minister has generated more than 4.01 lakh government jobs in the form of volunteers in the village and ward Secretariats. The government is also filling pending vacancies in various departments.

"The decision to reserve 75 per cent of jobs to locals in industries will improve employment prospects for youth in the State. On the other hand, the government has set the stage for the establishment of industries by attracting more investments,” the release said.

Kia car launch on August 8 The South Korea-based Kia Motors is getting ready to launch its new car from its plant at Penukonda in Anantapur district on August 8.

Kia Motors has invited Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the launch of the new car. Kia Motors president and CEO Han-woo-Park wrote to Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 13, recalling his association with former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.