Two Andhra Pradesh cops get warning for posting TikTok videos on duty

VISAKHAPATNAM: Using TikTok App has become like an addiction these days with people of all walks of life going crazy posting videos among others.



The craze has spread to police department of Visakhapatnam, with Shakti teams of women police found making TikTok videos, while on duty, and posting them on the App.

On Saturday morning, three TikTok videos posted by two women cops, while on duty, went viral on the social media.



The two policewomen were reportedly sitting inside a police vehicle, while posting the videos. When the senior police officers learnt of their misdemeanour, they reprimanded the duo, considering it to be their first act of indiscipline.

Speaking to TNIE, Assistant Commissioner of Women Police Teams R Srinivas said, “It was during their lunch hour that the two policewomen recorded the videos, and posted them on TikTok App.



The duo joined the Shakti team three months ago and are unaware of some of the rules to be followed, while on duty. We gave them a warning and asked them not to repeat such things during duty hours.”

Of late, incidents of employees recording videos and posting the same on social media are on the rise.



A video of employees dancing and singing along with other staff during office hours was recently witnessed in Khammam Municipal Corporation in Telangana after which the employees (in the TikTok video) were transferred.

Most worrying trend is of youngsters resorting to some TikTok videos, which often dangerous and sometimes, fatal.