Village/ward secretariats on Gandhi Jayanti

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said that the notifications for the appointment of secretaries in village and ward secretariats were issued on Saturday. He added that the secretariats would be launched on October 2.

In a press meet, the minister observed that the secretaries would work towards ensuring effective implementation of the government’s ‘Navaratnalu’ schemes.

He added there would be 3,786 ward secretariats (in urban local bodies) and 11,157 village secretariats. “A total of 4.01 lakh employment will be generated,” he explained.

Applications for the vacancies can be downloaded from http://gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in/.