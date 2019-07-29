Andhra Pradesh's agency areas bear brunt of rains, normal life hit

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Widespread rains for the past three days under the influence of south-west monsoon, has thrown normal life out of gear in agency region of Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts.

In Visakhapatnam agency, Munchingput, Pedabayalu, GK Veedhi and Koyyuru mandals received more than 6 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Road connectivity to 27 habitations in Lakshmipuram and Bungaput panchayats in Munchingput mandal in Andhra Pradesh and 53 habitations in three panchayats of Odisha was snapped as a culvert was washed away in rainwater at Karlapodar village in Lakshmipuram panchayat on Saturday evening.

Locals fear that the incessant rains may cause an outbreak of seasonal diseases such as dengue and malaria. However, officials said the situation was under control.

Several water bodies in Vizag are overflowing. A view of a flooded culvert in Visakhapatnam Agency on Sunday I Express

Paderu Sub-Collector Venkateswara Rao told TNIE that rains were not abnormal even though it was raining continuously for the last two days.

Roads at some places were breached due to rains and overflowing streams. The damaged roads would be repaired soon, he said.

The Sub-Collector said they were fully prepared to face the situation. All officials in the rain-hit agency mandals were asked to be on high alert, he said.

All precautionary measures were taken as per the directives of the Collector and the Joint Collector to minimise loss. These rains, however, will help a large number of tribal farmers who took up cultivation of paddy, he added.

Paderu ITDA Project Officer DK Balaji held a video conference with the district malaria officer and sub-unit staff.

He asked the staff to complete the anti-larval spraying in 1,060 villages which were not covered in the second phase, to prevent the outbreak of malaria.

He said additional staff would be appointed if necessary to complete spraying on a war-footing.

In view of rains, health staff should take all the precautions and hold special medical camps in villages to prevent the outbreak of diseases, he said.

In East Godavari and West Godavari districts, several water bodies are in spate following rains in their respective catchment areas.

Though inflows in Godavari river increased, the water level at Dowleswaram Barrage is normal on Sunday evening.

Rampachodavaram, Addateegala and other agency mandals also received heavy rains. Several water bodies are overflowing.

With the increase in inflows, crest gates of Bhupathipalem reservoir were lifted and water was released to Seetampalli Vagu downstream and from there it reaches Musurumilli dam.

Through Dandangi canal, water is being released into Godavari.

With increasing water flow in water bodies, people living in adjacent areas have been put on alert. Heavy rains and muddy roads have hampered the vehicular movement between agency areas and the rest of the district.

Power supply has been disconnected to several areas in the region as a precautionary measure.

In Krishna district, Avanigadda, Kaikaluru, Nagayalanka and Vijayawada received 4-5 cm of rainfall.

Speaking to TNIE, IMD weather forecasting officer K Naga Ratna said, “Currently we have normal monsoon which is active over Coastal AP and slightly weak over Rayalaseema region. Due to active circulation of winds over the north Bay of Bengal, there will be moderate to heavy rains for the next 48 hours. Fresh low pressure is likely to occur in another 2-3 days, which may result in heavy rains in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.”