Andhra Pradesh's Nellore residents oppose establishment of leather complex

Even though Central Leather Research Institute officials tried to explain the benefits of setting up a leather complex in the region, locals have opposed it vehemently.

leather industry

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Residents of Kota, Vakadu, Chittamur and Chillakur mandals have been opposing the establishment of the proposed leather complex in their region.

They vented their ire at a recent public hearing held at Gudur in the presence of Gudur MLA V Vara Prasad.

The leather complex is a special purpose vehicle set up by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), the Leather Industries Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (LIDCAP) and the state government.

Around 485.88 acres of land was allocated for the project at Kothapatnam to the APIIC under Mega Leather Cluster Scheme.

The then state government had allotted land near Krishnapatnam Port in 2008, but the project was subsequently shifted to Kothapatnam in view of water pollution.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 282 crore as per the detailed project report. 

The Pollution Control Board had also given consent to establish the leather complex. On July 20, revenue officials, along with Central Leather Research Institute officials and the Gudur MLA, tried to impress upon villagers about the development the region is likely to witness after setting up the unit.

MLA Varaprasad tried to allay the fears of residents by stating that a shoe factory will be set up in the region and not a leather complex.

But, the residents asked the MLA to show the order regarding setting up of a shoe factory. 

“We are not opposing industrial growth, but the leather complex will spoil the environs. The region already houses many thermal plants. We will intensify the stir, if the government failed to withdraw its decision,” said P Syamprasad Reddy, a local leader, who led the movement.

It may be recalled that the then state government has proposed leather complex at Vavilla Doruvu in Kothapatnam panchayat and the district administration organised a public hearing on December 27, 2012.

During the hearing, the residents raised slogans against the government and asked the latter to shift the project to some other location.

Over 1,600 fishermen families are living at Kota, Vakadu and Chittamur mandals. Representatives of various organisations are also creating awareness among fishermen and residents about the disadvantages of setting up a leather complex. 

“Fishermen and farmers will lose their livelihood if the leather unit is set up in the region as it will pollute the environs,” said U Prasad Gowd, former ZPTC member.

