Home States Andhra Pradesh

Moin Qureshi case: Was Sana a benami of political bigwigs?

Satish Babu’s name cropped up when CBI registered cases against meat exporter Moin Qureshi in bribery cases.

Published: 29th July 2019 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Moin Qureshi coming out of a court hearing. (File | ANI)

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based businessman Sana Satish Babu, who has good contacts with several leaders of various political parties, including the TDP, Congress and YSRCP, served as director of more than 15 companies acting as benami of some of those leaders. 

Satish Babu, who also held a key post in Vadarevu and Nizampatnam Industrial Corridor (Vanpic), has expanded his business by forming a number of real estate companies.

He came in contact with meat exporter Moin Akthar Qureshi and involved in alleged hawala transactions. He also allegedly gifted a luxurious house to him in upscale Banjara Hills. 

When the CBI officials registered cases against Qureshi for alleged bribery and maintaining contacts with former CBI director AP Singh, Sana Satish Babu’s name cropped up and he was questioned by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CBI about Moin Akthar Qureshi.

ALSO READ: Moin Qureshi case- ED arrests Hyderabadi businessman Satish Babu Sana

In 2016, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials referred the case of Qureshi to the CBI for registering cases against his illegal business activities, including hawala and bribery activities. 

Used as a tool by IPS officer?

It is also suspected that a senior IPS officer used Satish Babu as a tool to lodge complaints with the top brass. Day after the ED officials arrested Satish Babu in New Delhi for amassing properties and purchasing some shares in Qureshi’s company, speculation did the rounds that a senior IPS officer, who had close contact with Satish Babu, used the latter for lodging complaints against top CBI officials in connection with the bribery activities. 

Based on Satish Babu’s complaint, CBI Vs CBI controversies between Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana had erupted.

After sidelining senior IPS officer from the prestigious law enforcement agency, the ED initiated action by nabbing Satish Babu. 

Hawala links

Satish Babu quit his government job as Executive Engineer (EE) in AP Electricity Board in 2004 and went on to become a director of Vanpic.

Since then, he started maintaining good relations with leaders of different political parties. His first business activity was in constructing a small bridge at Kakinada, the native place of Satish Babu.

He also served as the secretary of the Cricket Association of East Godavari district. Satish Babu had a close association with Qureshi and was allegedly involved in hawala transactions in Hyderabad.

A few years ago, Satish allegedly supplied crores of hawala money to several political parties for their election expenses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Satish Babu Sana Moin Qureshi case
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp