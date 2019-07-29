‘Rs 51 crore allotted to improve power infrastructure in Guntur’, says Andhra Pradesh Home Minister 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) has been providing uninterrupted power supply to the general consumers and for nine hours to the farmers through 33kV, 11kV, LT and other transformers in Guntur district as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said Home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha.

She was addressing a press conference along with APSPDCL Superintendent Engineer B Jayabharat Rao at Guntur on Sunday.

Sucharitha said that uninterrupted power supply was being extended to both urban and rural areas, with some amount earmarked for the agriculture sector.

“As many as 90,878 farmers in Guntur circle are getting free power supply for nine hours.”

She said that the government has allotted Rs 51.13 crore for the proposed 30 feeders so that uninterrupted power supply could be extended during the day time to the farmers.

“More than two lakh SC/ST consumers are benefitting from the 200 units of free power supply for domestic usage in Guntur district as per the YSR Congress manifesto,” she said.

SE Jayabharat Rao denied false reports of tripping and furnished details of System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI).

Meanwhile, Sucharitha released posters of ‘World against Human Trafficking Day’ and said that the government is taking all measures to curb illegal human trafficking, particularly of children and women in the state.

The posters were printed by Help organization at Guntur on Sunday. APSPDCL representatives V Bhaskar, M Anand and other participated.

