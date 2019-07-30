8-yr-old drowns after falling into pond in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An eight-year-old drowned after he accidentally fell into a pond at Ayyanki village in Movva mandal on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Rajulapati Hemanth Akhil (8) was a student of private school. According to Movva police, Akhil was last seen near his house, playing with another minor at around 8 pm.

When he did not return home even after all his friends returned to theirs, the boy’s parents inquired and searched for him and lodged a missing complaint.

Upon being informed by the locals about the incident, Akhil’s parents rushed to the spot immediately and found his body.

After receiving information, police reached the village and sent the body for postmortem. A case of accidental death was registered and an investigation was initiated.