Mudragada hits out at CM Jagan for scrapping quota

In the letter, Mudragada said he came to know about the Government Order, scrapping the 5 per cent EWS reservation to Kapus citing legal cases.

Published: 30th July 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking objection to the decision taken by the State government to withdraw 5 per cent EWS reservation to Kapus, former minister and Kapu patriarch Mudragada Padmanabham shot off a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressing dismay and displeasure over the development.

In the letter, Mudragada said he came to know about the Government Order, scrapping the 5 per cent EWS reservation to Kapus citing legal cases. He questioned which court has given a stay on 5 per cent reservation to Kapus. “If any court stayed the reservation given to Kapus, we will keep quiet. Details of court’s stay order should be disclosed,” he demanded.

Mudragada demanded to know if Jagan thinks Kapus had voted for him desiring Rs 2,000 crore (allocation to Kapus in the budget). “Does he want to treat Kapus as slaves and vote bank?” he asked.  

Reminding the Chief Minister of the promise made to the State by him on special category status if the YSRC gets 25 MPs, the Kapu leader said in the Lok Sabha, YSRC MPs remained mute spectators when the Union Finance Minister and Home Minister made it clear that special category status to AP was a closed chapter.

He found fault with Jagan for “crashing the hopes” of Kapus in the State. Mudragada also expressed anguish over the purported news reports labelling him as ‘Kapu betrayer’.

