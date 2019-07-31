AP government school teachers asked to not use mobile phones during class

Sri Lakshmi Muttevi By

VISAKHAPATNAM: Are any government teachers using mobile phones during class hours? If so, they are advised to kick the habit or invite strict action. After the new government implemented new education policy, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy told all the government school teachers to stop using mobile phones in the classroom or be at the receiving end. District Education officials in Visakhapanam also received an order, which was circulated to all the schools.

The ban on using mobile phones by teachers in the classrooms is a part of guidelines of the Education Department. It was long back that the School Education Commissioner ordered all schools to implement the rule. But no teacher ad the headmaster took the rule seriously. With teachers using mobile phone during class, the students are forced to study and understand lessons on their own.

Sources said that during inspections in several schools, there were complaints that teachers discussed issues in WhatsApp groups , instead of teaching. DEO Lingeswara Reddy received a letter recently from the higher officials to implement the rule in 4,000 schools in the district.

Speaking to TNIE, he said the students have been empowered to complain to senior officials if the teachers are found using mobile phones during class hours. For receiving complaints, the education officials are likely to announce a contact number soon. “We instructed all the govt school teachers to submit their mobile phones at the headmaster’s office before proceeding ttheir classes. After this, strict action will be taken if any teacher is found using his or her mobile phone during class hours,” the DEO added.