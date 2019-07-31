Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP government school teachers asked to not use mobile phones during class

After new education policy, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy told all the government school teachers to stop using mobile phones in the classroom or be at the receiving end. 

Published: 31st July 2019 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Sri Lakshmi Muttevi
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Are any government teachers using mobile phones during class  hours? If so, they are advised to kick the habit or invite strict action. After the new government implemented new education policy, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy told all the government school teachers to stop using mobile phones in the classroom or be at the receiving end. District Education officials in Visakhapanam also received an order, which was circulated to all the schools.

The ban on using mobile phones by teachers in the classrooms is a part of guidelines of the Education Department. It was long back that the School Education Commissioner ordered all schools to implement the rule. But no teacher ad the headmaster took the rule seriously. With teachers using mobile phone during class, the students are forced to study and understand lessons on their own.

ALSO READ: Fleecing by private schools set to be thing of past in AP

Sources said that during inspections in several schools, there were complaints that teachers discussed issues in WhatsApp groups , instead of teaching.  DEO Lingeswara Reddy received a letter recently from the higher officials to implement the rule in 4,000 schools in the district.

Speaking to TNIE, he said the students have been empowered to complain to senior officials if the teachers are found using mobile phones during class hours. For receiving complaints, the education officials are likely to announce a contact number soon. “We instructed all the govt school teachers to submit their mobile phones at the headmaster’s office before proceeding ttheir classes. After this, strict action will be taken if any teacher is found using his or her mobile phone during class hours,” the DEO added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
education policy AP government schools mobile phones
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp