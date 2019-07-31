Jagan informs AP governor on passage of crucial Bills

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan in the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday and apprised him about the passage of crucial Bills in the AP Legislative Assembly and existing political situation in the State.

During the meeting, which was held after the Assembly was adjourned sine die, the Chief Minister is learnt to have discussed the conduct of the Budget session of the AP Legislature and priority being given by his government for effective implementation of ‘Navaratnalu’ schemes and other promises made to people.

The duo were also said to have discussed the pending issues related to the AP Reorganisation Act. This is the first time the Chief Minister called on the Governor after the latter’s oath-taking ceremony. On the occasion, Jagan conveyed advanced birthday wishes to Harichandan, who will turn 85 on August 3.