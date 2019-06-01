Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Fresh tenders will be invited for Bhogapuram airport’

VISAKHAPATNAM:  The YSRCP government will go for fresh tendering process with regard to Bhogapuram greenfield airport in consultation with the Centre and the Airport Authority of India (AAI), said Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath.Speaking at a meet-the-press programme here on Friday, Amarnath said the new government will also review land acquisition process of the airport. He said though his party was not opposed to Amaravati capital it opposed the way lands were acquired  and a large scale benami transactions in the CRDA are.

He said the main objective of the YSRCP government was to ensure corruption-free administration in the State. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has vision in this regard and will implement it.
Amarnath said the party was committed to fight for special category status and also implementation of the promises made in the  bifurcation act. He said the party would mount pressure on the Centre to achieve the SCS and bifurcation promises.

Referring to poor condition of sugar factories in Anakaplle and other places in the State, Amarnath said it was important that old  machinery in the sugar factories should be replaced to make them viable. He said the party would honour its election promise it  made in this regard.

Referring to railway zone, he said the zone was given following concerted agitation by people and the party in this regard.  However, it was half fulfilled as zone without division will not server any purpose. Hence, the party would demand that the Centre retain the Waltair division in the proposed new zone with Visakhapatnam as headquarters. 

