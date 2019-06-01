YSRC cadre change Narasaraopet Anna Canteen to Rajanna Canteen

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: One of the three Anna Canteens in Narasaraopet town of Guntur district now holds a banner with Rajanna Canteen printed on it. The building that houses the facility has been decorated with the YSRC flags and life-size cutouts of former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

However, there is nothing official about it.

The incident was allegedly the handiwork of a few overenthusiastic activists of the party. Even photos of the building have gone viral on social media. Locals said some people came with flexes and changed the entire outlook of the Anna Canteen, where portraits of NTR and Chandrababu Naidu were on display. The eateries were started by the TDP government to provide food to the poor at just `5.

YSRC supporters defended the actions of the unidentified party workers and said, “If not today, then tomorrow the name of Anna Canteen will definitely change and there is nothing wrong about it.” However, when the incident was brought to the notice of the YSRC’s Narasaraopet MLA G Srinivasa Reddy, he condemned it. He said he was not aware about it and would inquire into it, and added he neither accepted nor approved of such practices by the cadre.