Gutka worth Rs 10 L seized

By Express News Service

ELURU: The police arrested two persons and seized 68,000 gutka sachets worth `10 lakh from them at Gayatri Nagar in the city on Monday.DSP D Venkateswara Rao said that Juvuluru Ganesh was procuring the banned gutka and khaini from Odisha at a cheaper price and supplying the chewing tobacco products to pan shops.Based on a tip off, the police checked an auto at the railway station and found gutka and khaini sachets in it. The auto driver Venkataiah informed the police that a huge quantity of gutka and khaini sachets were stocked in a room at Gayatri Nagar. The police arrested Ganesh and Venkataiah.