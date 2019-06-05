Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reaches out to leukemia-hit boy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: For the parents of 15-year-old Neeraj, who is fighting leukemia, there was no hope of finding money for the expensive treatment of their boy till Tuesday. The boy’s father K Appala Naidu from Gnanapuram in the city ekes out a living as a daily-wage worker and mother Devi supplements family’s meagre income by selling vegetables. Neeraj’s brother, parents and friends ran from pillar to post to mobilise Rs 20 lakh required for the treatment.

Probably answering their prayers, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who saw a group of 30 youths holding a banner seeking help for their friend, stopped his convoy at Visakhapatnam airport while returning from Sarada Peetham, and approached them. When told by the group about the struggle of the poor parents, Jagan promised to take care of the treatment expenses. The CM immediately asked district collector K Bhaskar to arrange for necessary financial aid for Neeraj.

“We were really touched by the gesture of the Chief Minister. We never expected that the CM would respond to our request instantly. He has promised to take care of the full cost of Neeraj’s treatment,” said the boy’s friend Vamsi, who was part of the group that Jagan met.

‘Neeraj was diagnosed with leukemia’

Speaking to TNIE over phone, Anil Kumar, Neeraj’s brother, said his brother was admitted to Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad. He said his brother had undergone treatment for falling platelets at Hope Hospital in Kakinada last year and was discharged after his recovery. But later, he was diagnosed with leukemia a month ago. They approached some hospitals in the city, but were advised to go to Vellore or Hyderbad citing lack of treatment facilities in the city, Anil said. At Vellore, doctors who examined Neeraj said the treatment would cost at least Rs 35 lakh, according to him.

The poor parents had no clue as to how to find such a huge amount. Their last hope - Aarogyasri - was also dashed when they were told that leukemia was not covered under the health scheme. “We admitted Neeraj to Basavatarakam Indo-American Hospital on May 29 and treatment will start in a couple of days,” Anil said and added that the cost of the treatment would be around Rs 20 lakh and, of the initial amount of Rs 4 lakh, we paid Rs 40,000. Now, the chief minister’s assurance has given a new lease of life to Neeraj, Anil said.

Vamsi said he and his friends would continue their campaign on social media and at public places till Neeraj recovered fully. They decided to float a trust to help those in need like Neeraj in future. When they met YSRC leader KK Raju and told him about the plight of Neeraj, he suggested that they go to the airport and bring the plight of Neeraj to the notice of Jagan. “We’re very thankful to Raju and other YSRC leaders who showed us the way to reach the CM,” Vamsi said.

