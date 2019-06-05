Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan Mohan Reddy rejigs Andhra administration, 49 IAS and six IPS officers transferred

IAS officers who enjoyed key posts during the five-year tenure of Chandrababu Naidu, including his Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra, have been left out.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Chief Minister

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing the public after swearing-in asthe CM of Andhra Pradesh at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Thursday. ( Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: In the first major rejig of the state administration since Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy became Chief Minister, the Andhra Pradesh government Tuesday night transferred several IAS and IPS officers. In all, 49 IAS and six IPS were transferred in the reshuffle.

IAS officers who enjoyed key posts during the five-year tenure of Chandrababu Naidu, including his Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra, have been left out without any posting for the time being.

Adityanath Das, who was Irrigation Secretary during late Y S Rajasekhara Reddys tenure, has been brought back to the Water Resources Department as Special Chief Secretary.

Jagan has announced that completion of irrigation projects, particularly the Polavaram multipurpose project, in a time-bound manner would be one of his top priorities besides to continue the ambitious Jalayagnam programme initiated by his late father.

Official source said K S Jawahar Reddy has been made Principal Secretary, Health.

This is another key department that the new Chief Minister declared as his foremost priority since the Aarogya Sri health insurance scheme launched by late YSR secured a permanent place for him in the hearts of the people.

Jagan wants to continue his fathers legacy in these two critical departments and seal a place for himself as well in the peoples hearts, according to party sources.

The two IAS officers, known to be very upright and effective, have hence been posted to head these departments.

Two other senior officers Rajat Bhargava and M T Krishna Babu have also been given key postings as head of Industries and Infrastructure and Roads and Buildings respectively.

These two infrastructure departments are vital growth engines for the state economy and accordingly highly-ranked officers have been chosen to head them, official sources said.

Collectors of seven districts were also shifted in the exercise that was carried out by the Chief Minister in consultation with his advisors Ajeya Kallam, M Samuel (retired IAS officers) and Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam.

IPS officer K R M Kishore Kumar has been made the new Principal Secretary of Home Department.

Another IPS officer P Sitharama Anjaneyulu, who returned to the state from Central deputation, has been posted as Transport Commissioner.

Additional DGP-rank officer K V Rajendranath Reddy has been posted as Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement Department.

Damodar Gautam Sawang, who last week was given full additional charge of Director General of Police (Head of Police Force), has been posted as Chairman of AP Road Safety Authority.

Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam, in the Government Order, said Sawang will continue to hold charge as DGP (HoPF).

