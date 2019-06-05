Home States Andhra Pradesh

South Central Railway to run special trains for summer rush

Three special trains will run between Secunderabad and Kakinada Town, Kakinada Town and Tirupati and Tirupati and Secunderabad from June 7.

Published: 05th June 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Railways, train

Image for representational purpose only. ( File/ EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) will run three special trains between Secunderabad and Kakinada Town, Kakinada Town and Tirupati and Tirupati and Secunderabad from June 7. Train no. 07053 Secunderabad to Kakinada Town special will depart from Secunderabad at 7.30 pm on June 7 and will arrive at Kakinada Town at 8.30 am the next day.

Train no. 07431 Kakinada Town to Tirupati special will depart from Kakinada Town at 9 pm on June 8 and will reach Tirupati at 8.10 am the next day. Train no. 07430 Tirupati to Secunderabad special will depart from Tirupati at 5 pm on June 9 and will arrive at Secunderabad at 5.55 am the next day.

