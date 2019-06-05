Take action against belt shops or face music: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In tune with the directions of AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to close down belt shops across the State, higher officials of the Prohibition and Excise department organised a meeting with officials in the Commissioner’s office on Tuesday. On the occasion, the higher officials presented a road map for the elimination of unauthorised liquor outlets and made it clear that negligence on the part of the officials will not be tolerated.

Special Chief Secretary (Excise) N Sambasiva Rao directed the officials to discharge their responsibilities to end the menace. “Action will be taken against negligent officials right from constable to additional commissioner level. At the same time, the government will reward the officials for performing well in this regard,” he said. Directing the officials to implement the action plan for elimination of belt shops from Wednesday itself, he wanted a change in the system within a week and urged them to complete the whole task within 10 days.

Expressing ire over the violation of MRP in liquor sale, he said several complaints are pouring in that regard. Sambasiva Rao maintained he wants results and will not entertain any excuses from the officials. On ganja, he wanted the officials to take precautionary measures ahead of the commencement of the cultivation season. He said a special meeting will be convened to discuss on curbing the cultivation of ganja.

Speaking on the occasion, Prohibition and Excise Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Meena said that as the CM is keen on prohibition of liquor in a phased manner, everyone in the department should work in that direction. Asking the officials to gather necessary information about the number of belt shops, locations and organisers, he wanted them to organise meetings in every village to caution those running belt shops to stop their illegal activities.