TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu to skip first Andhra Pradesh Assembly session

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The first session of AP Assembly is likely to commence on June 12. The session is likely to be held for four to five days, sources said. A senior member of the sitting MLAs will take the role of pro-tem Speaker and will make the newly-elected members take oath as MLAs. Later, Speaker will be elected to conduct the proceedings.

The Assembly Speaker’s election will be unanimous as the Opposition TDP is unlikely to oppose the candidate opted by the ruling YSRC. The ruling party will move a resolution thanking the people of the State for giving them the opportunity to rule the State.

Meanwhile, TDP supremo and former CM Naidu is unlikely to attend the first session of the Assembly session as he would be proceeding on a vacation to Singapore along with his family members from June 7 to 14. In case of Naidu not attending the session, he will take oath as a member later in the office of the Speaker, sources said.