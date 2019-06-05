Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu to skip first Andhra Pradesh Assembly session

The Assembly Speaker’s election will be unanimous as the Opposition TDP is unlikely to oppose the candidate opted by the ruling YSRC.

Published: 05th June 2019 08:02 AM

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The first session of AP Assembly is likely to commence on June 12. The session is likely to be held for four to five days, sources said. A senior member of the sitting MLAs will take the role of pro-tem Speaker and will make the newly-elected members take oath as MLAs. Later, Speaker will be elected to conduct the proceedings. 

Meanwhile, TDP supremo and former CM Naidu is unlikely to attend the first session of the Assembly session as he would be proceeding on a vacation to Singapore along with his family members from June 7 to 14.  In case of Naidu not attending the session, he will take oath as a member later in the office of the Speaker, sources said.

