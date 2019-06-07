Andhra Pradesh baby kidnapping: Action demanded on negligent staff

By Express News Service

NELLORE: AP Yanadi Welfare Association State general secretary KC Penchalaiah has demanded action against the negligent staff who handed over a newborn baby to unidentified persons on Wednesday. Penchalaiah, along with association leaders, submitted a memorandum to DMHO Dr C Varasundaram in his chambers in the city here on Thursday.

Speaking to media, Penchalaiah said that some of the staff and hospital authorities have violated their duties and handed over the newborn baby to abductors without any valid proof. He thanked the Superintendent of Police and other officials who have responded and reunited the newborn baby with his parents within two hours.