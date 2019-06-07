Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority commissioner assumes charge

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr P Lakshmi Narasimham, a 2003 batch IAS officer, took charge as the new commissioner of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) on Thursday. Incumbent Cherukuri Sreedhar, who has been transferred to the general administration department in the recent rejig of IAS officials and is awaiting posting, handed over the charge to Narasimham.

Narasimham, who was secretary (services and human resource management), will be the third commissioner of APCRDA after Nagulapalli Srikant and Cherukuri Sreedhar. While Srikant served as the commissioner for over a year, Sreedhar remained in the post for nearly three years since July 2016.

Meanwhile, Dr Srikant Nagulapalli, a 1998 batch IAS officer, assumed charge as secretary (energy), and chairman and managing director of AP Transco.