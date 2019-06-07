Monsoon may hit Andhra Pradesh on June 11

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The South-west monsoon is likely to hit Kerala coast on June 8, said India Meteorological Department (IMD). The onset of the monsoon over South Andhra Pradesh is likely by June 11, the agency said.

On Thursday, many parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh received moderate rain. “These are pre-monsoon showers due to thunderstorm activity. It is expected that the monsoon will hit Andhra Pradesh by June 11,” said an IMD official. In the next 24 hours, thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds and lightning are likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema.