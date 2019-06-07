Vehicle fires a cause for worry in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Frequent incidents of motor vehicles catching fire in the district has become a cause for concern. In the fast few months, at least 10 vehicles went up in flames. Luckily, human loss was minimal.

According to analysts, some vehicle owners especially those of four-wheelers are deliberately setting their vehicles on fire to claim insurance benefits. A four-wheeler mechanic S Abdulla said the vehicles have components made of plastic and other materials which catch fire easily. However, hot temperatures are the main cause of such incidents taking place frequently, Abdulla said.

Two weeks ago, a lorry carrying a load of beer bottles went up in flames at Nandyal. Barely a week ago, the inmates of a car parked it outside the Kasinayana Swamy temple. They had the darshan and when they were about to enter the car, a massive fire broke out. Luckily, all the persons escaped by running to a safe distance. In another incident three days ago, an auto transporting fire crackers caught fire at Kolimigundla.