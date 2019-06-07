Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vehicle fires a cause for worry in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh

While a lorry carrying a load of beer bottles went up in flames a fortnight ago, a car parked it outside the Kasinayana Swamy temple was caught in flames.

Published: 07th June 2019 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

A private travel bus was caught on fire on NH 44 near Enugumarri in Kurnool district on Thursday

A private travel bus was caught on fire on NH 44 near Enugumarri in Kurnool district on Thursday

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Frequent incidents of motor vehicles catching fire in the district has become a cause for concern. In the fast few months, at least 10 vehicles went up in flames. Luckily, human loss was minimal. 

According to analysts, some vehicle owners especially those of four-wheelers are deliberately setting their vehicles on fire to claim insurance benefits. A four-wheeler mechanic S Abdulla said the vehicles have components made of plastic and other materials which catch fire easily. However, hot temperatures are the main cause of such incidents taking place frequently, Abdulla said. 

Two weeks ago, a lorry carrying a load of beer bottles went up in flames at Nandyal. Barely a week ago, the inmates of a car parked it outside the Kasinayana Swamy temple. They had the darshan and when they were about to enter the car, a massive fire broke out. Luckily, all the persons escaped by running to a safe distance. In another incident three days ago, an auto transporting fire crackers caught fire at Kolimigundla.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kurnool vehicle fire Kurnool bus fire Andhra Pradesh vehicle fires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp