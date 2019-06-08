Denial of ministerial berth to actress and YSRCP MLA Roja takes everyone by surprise

By UNI

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision of not inducting film actress turned politician and YSRCP firebrand MLA R K Roja has taken everyone in the state by surprise.

Ms Roja earned fame for her oratory skills and rebuking the Telugu Desam party leaders allegations against the YSRCP president.

All political pandits, including YSRCP leaders, expected that the film actress, two-time MLA from Nagiri constituency, would find place in the Jagan Mohan Reddy's Cabinet.

Ms Roja's inducting into the Cabinet has been viral in social media for the last three months and even some ardent followers of the firebrand woman MLA predicted that she would be given Home Ministry.

Contrary to the expectations of all, Jagan Mohan Reddy excluded her from his ministers of list.

Interestingly, Ms Roja, while speaking to media this morning at the legislature party meeting, expressed confidence that she would be given ministerial berth certainly.

YSRCP senior leaders said that Ms Roja belonged to Reddy community.

The Chief Minister wanted to maintain balance in allocating ministerial berths among all castes.

The Chief Minister has taken four Reddy caste MLAs into his Cabinet and did not wish to induct one more Reddy caste MLA.

Meanwhile, according YSRCP sources, The Chief Minister mollified Roja this evening and explained his inability to induct her in the Cabinet.

However, he promised her to give another significant post, instead of ministry.