Andhra CM Jagan's first Cabinet meeting tomorrow, to discuss pension, RTC issues

The agenda has been set for the first Cabinet meeting of the Jagan government to be held on June 10.

Published: 09th June 2019 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 01:28 PM

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The agenda has been set for the first Cabinet meeting of the Jagan government to be held on Monday (June 10).

Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, in a note issued on Saturday evening, said the Cabinet meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m.

A total of eight subjects were listed in the agenda. The subjects to be taken up in the Cabinet meeting are ratification of increase of social security pension amount to Rs 2,250 per month, increase of salaries of ASHA workers from Rs 3000 per month to Rs 10,000 p, merger of APSRTC with the government, enhancement of wages of municipal Sanitary workers, announcement of interim relief to employees, approval of Raithu Bharosa to be given to farmers in October at Rs 12,500 per annum, enhancement of wages to home guards and abolition of the Contributory Pension Scheme.

